Lafayette Pediatric Welcomes New Provider to the Community

Lafayette Pediatric Group announced recently that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic.

“Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”

Glaser, an Oxford native and graduate of Oxford High School, received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“Becoming a pediatrician has been an absolute dream come true for me,” she said. “Pediatrics perfectly combines all the fascinating parts of medicine with all the fun of working with kids.”

Glaser made the move back to Oxford with her husband Jon, her 3-year-old daughter Rosalie and her 4-week-old daughter, Violet.

“We are thrilled to come back home close to family and friends,” Glaser said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to take care of my home community. I absolutely loved growing up here and can’t think of a better place to raise my little girls.”

Lafayette Pediatric Group has been serving local families since 2007. The clinic is a National Committee for Quality Assurance-recognized Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), a designation that was established to identify medical practices that have invested in a model of care that puts patients at the forefront and that has made continuous quality improvement a priority.

“At the core, Lafayette Pediatrics seeks to provide a patient-centered medical home providing high-quality care grounded in teamwork and accessibility,” Glaser said. “I also appreciate Dr. Fitts’ dedication to community outreach programs and can’t wait to get involved myself. I am most excited to get started so I can make a difference in the community and get to know the local families.”

Glaser will begin seeing patients on Sept. 13.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications