OXCM Farmers Market 101 Offers Free Cooking Classes for the Community

In partnership with the Lafayette County-Oxford Public Library, Oxford Community Market presents Farmers Market 101: Down Home Country Cooking with Bridgette and Talisha Gordon of Live Again Events at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 15 at the library.

The OXCM Farmers Market 101 Series showcases locally grown and produced products as well as the farmers and food entrepreneurs who sell weekly at Oxford Community Market, which is held year-round every Tuesday from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion.

The Farmers Market 101 series began this summer as a collaborative project between OXCM and the public library and, due to its popularity, a fall series of free classes and workshops are planned.

“Our public library is a wonderful resource and they are a great partner to OXCM because of our mutual goal to create opportunities for free and accessible educational and enrichment programming for our community,” said OXCM Director Betsy Chapman. “And we are pretty sure that we can honestly say that we are the first people to ever make jelly at the public library.”

The series of free classes included topics such as beekeeping, bread baking, West African cuisine, and organic gardening and gave students the opportunity to learn about local farmers, food producers, and the farmers’ market.

“We were inspired to create the Farmers Market 101 series because our market community is full of so many skilled and talented people who are carrying on important food and agricultural traditions,” said Chapman. “We wanted to find a creative and engaging way to showcase our local farm and food entrepreneurs who work so hard to feed us and are also just incredibly talented and interesting people. Just so happens that our vendors are great teachers and a lot of fun too.”

September classes include Down Home Country Cooking on Sept. 15 and Biscuits and Jam with Stark Aldridge on Sept. 29. Both classes will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the public library. The classes are free but registration is required.

To register, call the library at 662-234-5751 to reserve your spot.

