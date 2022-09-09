Visit Oxford’s Digital Content Manager Completes STS Marketing College

Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three-year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional.

Hanna Teevan. Photo provided

As Digital Content Manager, Teevan is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation of strategies as well as managing digital marketing campaigns and website.

Teevan was among 29 STS Marketing College graduates in the Class of 2022. The graduates were announced at the STS Connections Conference in Concord, North Carolina on Wednesday.

The program began in 1992 and has produced 1,323 TMPs in its 30-year tenure.

STS Marketing College uses facilities at the Mercer University campus, located in Macon, Georgia, to teach travel marketing for a week each summer. Instructors are travel industry professionals such as convention and visitor’s bureau executives, public relations practitioners, sales and marketing consultants, and research experts.

“Our Marketing College program is designed to provide applicable tools and working knowledge that our travel and tourism professionals can immediately implement when promoting their destinations, attractions, hotels, and events,” said Monica Smith, Southeast Tourism Society’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Study topics include online marketing strategies, creating an eye-catching and engaging tourism brochure, social media content planning and distribution, Google analytics, travel and tourism research, community engagement, economic impact studies, and budgeting. In addition to classroom work, students must complete two projects that relate to their job while using the skills they learned throughout the program.

STS celebrated 30 years of Marketing College this year.

“I believe continuing education is imperative in an ever-changing digital content marketing world. Hanna is a valuable member of our Visit Oxford team; her vast knowledge in our industry is on par, if not better, than any digital content manager anywhere,” said Kinney Ferris, Executive Director at Visit Oxford. “Allowing her time over the past three years to re-engage at STS Marketing College has led to tremendous growth in our industry overall.”

Courtesy of Visit Oxford