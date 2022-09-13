Okolona Man Charged with Sexual Assault

An Okolona man was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department for sexual assault.

Dvanta Heard

According to OPD, on Sept. 1, investigators responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault.

During the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was allegedly Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant was issued for Heard’s arrest for rape.

On Sept. 11, Heard was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Heard was given a $50,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

