Tuesday, September 13, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Okolona Man Charged with Sexual Assault

0
679

An Okolona man was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department for sexual assault.

Dvanta Heard

According to OPD, on Sept. 1, investigators responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault.

During the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was allegedly Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant was issued for Heard’s arrest for rape.

On Sept. 11, Heard was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Heard was given a $50,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Staff report

Previous articleUM Ranked in Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles