Reardon Indicted on Felony Aggravated Stalking

A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been indicted by the Lafayette County grand jury.

Matt Reardon

The grand jury passed down an indictment against Matt Reardon for an aggravated stalking charge in late August.

He was served the papers notifying him of the indictment on Sept. 9 at the Lafayette County Detention Center where he’s being held on no bond.

Reardon was arrested on June 28 by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and charged with aggravated stalking.

Reardon has had a restraining order against him since 2017 when he was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and her husband Rhea’s law firm.

The protection order was still in place on June 20 when Reardon walked into City Hall while filming a video with his camera. Officers with the Oxford Police Department were called to the scene where they informed Reardon he was in violation of the restraining order.

During a bond hearing in July, Tannehill testified that Reardon became angry with her in 2017 when she and the Board of Aldermen voted to take down the old state flag with the Confederate symbol. She said he started posting threats on social media. His anger toward her husband, Rhea started with Rhea defending the mother of Reardon’s child in a domestic violence case against Reardon.

Tannehill said she was scared when Reardon came into City Hall and walked toward her office.

Reardon remains in the detention center on no bond pending his trial.