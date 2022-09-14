HottyToddy.com Staff Picks Week Three

In the blink of an eye here it is, week three of the 2022 College football season. Last weekend, the Sunbelt Conference had big wins over Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games each week. Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, Graduate Assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.

This week the staff will pick 11 games.

Youngstown State vs No. 9 Kentucky

Abielene Christian vs Missouri

No. 1 Georgia vs South Carolina

No. 22 Penn State vs Auburn

No. 20 Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech

Louisiana-Monroe vs No. 2 Alabama

Mississippi State vs LSU

Akron vs No. 15 Tennessee

Missouri State vs No. 10 Arkansas

South Florida vs No. 18 Florida

Miami vs No. 24 Texas A&M

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 28-4, Alyssa 28-4, James 27-5, Adam 26-6 and Emma 25-7.