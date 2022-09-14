OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest.

Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 when he left his apartment at Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen told Hotty Toddy News recently that the search continues to find Lee’s body.

“We have spent the majority of our searches in Oxford, Lafayette and Grenada County,” McCutchen said. “We are still working with UPD (University of Mississippi Police Department) and our federal partners as we are still getting in digital evidence.”

McCutchen said investigators are focusing their efforts on forensic data.

“We are still receiving search warrants and analyzing that information as it comes in,” he said.

Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington was arrested on July 22 and charged with Lee’s murder. During a bond and probable cause hearing last month, prosecutors said the two knew each other and were involved in a sexual relationship.

The search for Lee extended into Grenada County because that is where Herrington’s family resides and surveillance video showed Herrington near his parent’s home the day Lee disappeared.

McCutchen said there is no time limit to when the search will be called off.

“As long as we have options and ideas we will continue working,” he said.

While all involved are hoping to find closure for Lee’s family, McCutchen said he’s confident that the case against Herrington is strong, with or without Lee’s body.

“We believe that we will be able to prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt,” McCutchen said.

McCutchen said there is still an active reward for information leading to the discovery of Lee’s body.

“Our public has always been one of our greatest assets,” he said. “If anyone has information we want that information. No information is too small. Let us work through the details of the information. Anything that can provide answers for Jay Lee’s family is worth it to them and to us.”

For any tips, contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or direct message them on social media.