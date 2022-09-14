Wesley Foundation to Build New Facility

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Wesley Foundation will be demolishing the current building and will be building a new facility. Photo via Facebook/WesleyFoundation

The Ole Miss Wesley Foundation will be getting a new home.

On Monday, the Oxford Planning Commission approved a special exception and variance that will allow the foundation to demolish the existing building in order to construct a new facility.

The Ole Miss Wesley foundation is a Christian outreach to the students of the University of Mississippi.

Located off West Jackson Avenue since 1991, the new facility will include office space, a worship facility, a kitchen, activity space and lobby, lounge and coffee area.

Additionally, the proposal also indicates living quarters that are attached to the primary facility that will be utilized for guest missionaries that are visiting Oxford for a short time.

A second building is proposed that is located on the northern portion of the site for a communal living space for Ole Miss students that will have four bedrooms, each containing two single beds and common living space, laundry space and a kitchenette with sink, microwave and mini-fridge,

The bedrooms will be restricted to students who “participate in the life of the ministry and live with the ethical integrity that the ministry espouses.”

The Foundation also noted that “the love and respect for the neighbors will be an expectation of Christian living, and peace-disturbing conduct that is stereotypical of student housing (i.e. excessive noise and alcohol consumption) will be strictly prohibited on the premises.”

The Commission unanimously approved the request for the special exception to allow the accessory structure for residential use and the variance request from the front build-to-line that will allow the foundation to build a covered porch on the new facility.