Chargers, Commodores, United Way Team Up for Crosstown Classic

The school district raising the most money will bring home bragging rights for the year and receive the Crosstown Classic United Way Challenge trophy. (Front Row Left to Right) Lafayette Commodores Head Football Coach Michael Fair, Radley Hill, Kylan Egerson, United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Executive Director Kurt Brummett, Roman Gregory, Ryan Kirkwood, Alex Sanford, and Oxford Chargers Head Football Coach Chris Cutcliffe, (Back Row Left to Right) Malaki Pegues, Mack Howard. Photo by Heather Lenard







As part of the annual football rivalry between the Lafayette Commodores and Oxford Chargers, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County has once again teamed up with Lafayette County School District and Oxford School District for the Crosstown Classic United Way Challenge.

With a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, the Oxford Chargers and Lafayette Commodores will compete on the gridiron for Crosstown Classic bragging rights at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Mississippi. The rivalry is not limited to the field, though, as supporters of both schools compete to see who can raise the most money for the Lafayette-Oxford-University community.

Each district has a unique online donation page and text-to-donate code that enables supporters’ donations to count towards their total.

Lafayette Commodore supporters can donate online at uwoxfordms.org/dores or text “DORES” to 40403 and then click on the link they receive prompting them to complete their charitable contribution.

Oxford Charger supporters can donate online at uwoxfordms.org/chargers or text “CHARGERS” to 40403 and then click on the link they receive prompting them to complete their charitable contribution.

A donation must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in order for the contribution to count towards this year’s challenge. If someone prefers to give by cash or check, he or she can deliver the contribution at the UWOLC office, which is located in Suite 5 of the Baker Building at 440 N. Lamar Blvd. A trophy presentation will be held following the close of the competition.

The UWOLC partners with both school districts through employee-giving campaigns and other collaborative initiatives. However, the annual fundraising competition offers a unique way for everyone to join together with a shared goal of helping local residents.

“The Crosstown Classic United Way Challenge provides a perfect opportunity to partner with our incredible friends at Oxford School District and Lafayette County School District to produce positive outcomes throughout the LOU community,” said UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett.

“Whether someone gives to help support the Chargers or Commodores, every donation makes a meaningful difference and no contribution is too small to make a significant impact, especially to the person or family who ultimately benefits.”

Courtesy of the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County