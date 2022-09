On September 13, Oxford Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a business off Highway 7 in reference to a suspicious person. After investigation, Paul Golden, 45, of Lafayette County, was charged with Possession of Weapon by a Felon along with two other misdemeanor charges.

Golden appeared before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Golden.

