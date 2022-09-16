Oxford Woman Faces Felony for Credit Card Fraud

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly using someone else’s credit card while they were in a drug treatment center.

Hannah Russell

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 8, OPD was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Hannah Russell, 27 of Oxford, had allegedly used a cell phone, while at a drug treatment center, to transfer money from another person’s credit card.

A warrant for the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person was issued for her arrest.

On Sept. 14, she was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant.

Russell was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge but a hold was placed on her by Lafayette County Drug Court.

Staff report