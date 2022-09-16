Splinter Creek to Hold Event to Show Off New Taylor Development

A home in Splinter Creek. Photo provided

Splinter Creek in Taylor will be hosting its upcoming Sites & Bites Event next week, where the public is invited to come out and attend an open house and see the growing community.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 484 County Road 343 in Taylor.

The public is invited and welcomed to attend. There will be a panel for lovers of design, real estate and nature with music, cocktails and light snacks.

Ann Parker, of Parker Design Studios in Memphis, will moderate a panel with Oxford-based architects Jonathan Mattox and Frances Zook. Memphis-based architects Jeff Edwards and David Anderson and Jackson-based architect John Weaver.

Afterward, attendees can enjoy cocktails and light bites from Taylor’s Grit Restaurant and tour the building progress of several new lakeside homes at Splinter Creek.

On Sept. 24 and 25, the property will be open for scheduled tours of the remaining homesites.

To RSVP, email info@splintercreekms.com.

For more information, visit Splinter Creek’s website.

Staff report