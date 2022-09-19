Law Enforcement Check Out New Crime-Fighting Technology in Oxford Monday

Hotty Toddy New’s own Alyssa Schnugg was able to shoot a tazer under the guildance of Senior Master Instructor Fred Smelt with Axon. A tethered drone in its resting case. Axon visited Oxford Monday to show its line of law enforcement products. An Axon rep explained new soft ware for police cars. A Fotokite Sigma tethered drone doesn’t need to be manually piloted. The Axon trailer has spaces for VR, tazer and other demonstrations. Police from other areas came to Oxford just to check out Axon’s wares. Axon’s line of body cameras. Virtual reality police training Fred Smelt with Axon demonstrates its newest tazer. Tazer targets for training Drones and software were on display. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

Axon, a supplier of law enforcement equipment, was in Oxford Monday as part of its eight-month long Roadshow tour, to show local law enforcement agencies what it has to offer to make their jobs a little bit easier.

The Axon Voyager trailer was parked in the Oxford Activity Center parking lot across from the Oxford Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The trailer includes areas for software demos, two Virtual Realty training bays and a Taser 7 firing range.

Fotokite, a service provider of tethered drone technology, was on hand with its Sigma untethered drone that can fly and land with a push of a button and requires no active piloting.

Law enforcement officers from Oxford and Lafayette County attended the Roadshow, as well as officers from surrounding areas like Armory, Panola and Hernando came out to check out the newest tools for officers.