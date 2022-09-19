Law Enforcement Check Out New Crime-Fighting Technology in Oxford Monday

Axon, a supplier of law enforcement equipment, was in Oxford Monday as part of its eight-month long Roadshow tour, to show local law enforcement agencies what it has to offer to make their jobs a little bit easier.
The Axon Voyager trailer was parked in the Oxford Activity Center parking lot across from the Oxford Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The trailer includes areas for software demos, two Virtual Realty training bays and a Taser 7 firing range.
Fotokite, a service provider of tethered drone technology, was on hand with its Sigma untethered drone that can fly and land with a push of a button and requires no active piloting.
Law enforcement officers from Oxford and Lafayette County attended the Roadshow, as well as officers from surrounding areas like Armory, Panola and Hernando came out to check out the newest tools for officers.