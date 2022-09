Marvin Streeter

On Sept. 16, the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 6.

During the course of the stop, officers located a firearm that was reported stolen by the Clarksdale Police Department in the vehicle.

Marvin Streeter, 39, of Clarksdale, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Streeter was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report