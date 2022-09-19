Monday, September 19, 2022
Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement

An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer.

Clarente Alexander

On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement.

After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the employee totaled over $1,000 dollars.

Clarente Alexander, 30, of Oxford, was subsequently taken into custody and charged with felony Embezzlement.

Alexander was issued a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge. A hold was also placed on Alexander by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Staff report

