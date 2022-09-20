Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Lafayette County Supervisors OK Another ‘Tiny Home’

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit from a local developer of “tiny homes” Monday.

Rendering of the proposed home. Image provided

Jimmy McGlawn, owner of JHM Tiny House Rentals presented the plans for a small modular home to be built at 207 Country Road 217 during the Board’s regular meeting.

The property is currently zoned in an R-2 district that does not outright allow modular homes; however, they can be granted a conditional use permit by the Supervisors on a case-by-case basis.

The home will be 16 feet by 42 feet with one bedroom, a living room, kitchen, one bathroom and a small front porch.

McGlawn told the supervisors that this would be the only request for this type of home “coming from him.”

In August, the Board approved two “tiny homes” from Josh McGlawn, also on County Road 217.

The Board approved the permit 4 to 1, with Supervisor David Rikard being the dissenting vote.

