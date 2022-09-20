Oxford Man Arrested for Sexual Battery

Jessie Bernard Jones

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly molesting a child.

On Saturday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a minor being sexually assaulted by a friend of the family.

Investigators began an investigation regarding the incident. On Monday, investigators formally charged Jessie Bernard Jones, 48 of Oxford, for one count of Sexual Battery of a Child and one count of Molesting/Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Jones was arrested Monday afternoon and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Jones was issued a $100,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Staff Report