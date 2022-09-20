Today is National Voter Registration Day

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi is partnering with Lafayette County Circuit Clerk Jeff Busby, Delta Tau Sigma sorority, and the UM Division of Diversity and Community Engagement to help get local residents registered to vote in November.

Edy Dingus, Vice President for Voter Services, has organized groups of volunteers at three locations around Oxford today where Oxford and Lafayette County citizens can register to vote.

The schedule is as follows:

Oxford High School at the Oxford High School Media Center from 10 -11 a.m..

Lafayette High School in the LHS Commons from 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Oxford Community Market at the Pavilion from 2:30-5 p.m.

“I’m honored to empower Mississippi voters of all ages in collaboration with some extraordinary local voting rights advocates,” Dingus said. “Moving Mississippi forward is exciting.”

League chapters all over the state and the nation are participating in celebrating National Voter Registration Day.

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League does not support or oppose any political party or candidate.

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge in November and absentee voting will begin on Sept. 26.

Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 10. The last day to cast an absentee vote will be Nov. 5.