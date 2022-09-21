Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Career Center Accepting Used Business Attire for Students

By Rhegan Vanhoozer

IMC Student

rdvanhoo@go.olemiss.edu

The Career Closet at The University of Mississippi will accept donations of gently used or new business attire on Sept. 24 to help students prepare for their professional careers. 

“Items donated can include any professional attire: men’s suit jackets and pants, shirts and shoes, along with women’s suits, skirts, blouses and shoes,” said Dr. Jonathan Harrington of the Career Center. “Gently used means still in good condition, able to be worn by others and look professional.

Donations will be taken at the Career Center not only at the upcoming Tulsa game, but every Friday before home football games from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 303 Martindale-Cole on the university’s campus. 

For more information, contact the Career Center at 662-915-7174, office@career.olemiss.edu

