Thursday, September 22, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Vehicle Burglaries Leads to Arrest of Oxford Mother, Son

0
219
Mary Wheeler Zander Wheeler

An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday by the Oxford Police Department for allegedly breaking into several vehicles.

Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford was charged with three counts of auto burglary after OPD received multiple calls in the area of Thacker Road in regard to vehicle burglaries.

On Wednesday, his mother, Mary Wheeler, 41, of Oxford, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

The Wheelers were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Zandar was booked on a $20,000 bond and Mary was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous articleUM to Host Zach Hoefler Memorial 5K

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles