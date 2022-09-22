Vehicle Burglaries Leads to Arrest of Oxford Mother, Son

Mary Wheeler Zander Wheeler

An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday by the Oxford Police Department for allegedly breaking into several vehicles.

Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford was charged with three counts of auto burglary after OPD received multiple calls in the area of Thacker Road in regard to vehicle burglaries.

On Wednesday, his mother, Mary Wheeler, 41, of Oxford, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

The Wheelers were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Zandar was booked on a $20,000 bond and Mary was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report