WV Woman Arrested for Allegedly Robbing an Oxford Bank

A Water Valley woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbing an Oxford bank.

Karen Sue Bell

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue for a reported bank robbery.

The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers on the scene were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement.

Shortly after the robbery, the Water Valley Police Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell, 60 of Water Valley, in custody.

She was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked for armed robbery. She was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

