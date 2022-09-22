Thursday, September 22, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

WV Woman Arrested for Allegedly Robbing an Oxford Bank

0
5285

A Water Valley woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbing an Oxford bank.

Karen Sue Bell

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue for a reported bank robbery.

The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers on the scene were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement.

Shortly after the robbery, the Water Valley Police Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell, 60 of Water Valley, in custody.

She was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked for armed robbery. She was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

Staff report

Previous articleCareer Center Accepting Used Business Attire for Students
Next articleFormer DHS Director John Davis Pleads Guilty to Fraud Against the Government

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles