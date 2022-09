The Oxford Police Department took a report of false pretense (bad check) from a business in the 1900 block of University Avenue on July 6.

Jeremiah Malone

The suspect allegedly refused to pay the business multiple times after being contacted by the business owner.

After investigation, Jeremiah Malone, 20, of Oxford was charged with False Pretenses and taken into custody on Friday.

Malone was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.