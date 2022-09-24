UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi seniors make contact with representatives from prospective employers each year during the annual Engineering and Technology Job Fair. For the sixth consecutive year, Zippia.com has ranked the university as the best in Mississippi for getting a job after graduation. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year.

The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the U.S. Department of Education. The career expert website ranked colleges in each state with the highest listed job placement 10 years after graduation.

“It is such an honor for the University of Mississippi to be recognized by Zippia for the sixth consecutive year as the top university in the state that prepares students for career success,” said Toni Avant, director of the UM Career Center. “We graduate talented scholars and innovative leaders with well-developed interpersonal and problem-solving skills who are able contribute to the vision and the mission of their employers.”

Ole Miss not only has the best employment rate – 91.42% – of all Mississippi schools but, along with Auburn, is one of only two SEC schools to make the list.

Click here to read the full ranking.