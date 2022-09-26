BancorpSouth Holds Free Class on Financial Protection for Seniors

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

To help keep senior citizens from falling victim to financial scams, BancorpSouth has partnered with North Mississippi Rural Legal Services to present a special class on financial protection.

The free class will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at North East Mississippi Electric Power Auditorium.

Topics of discussion will include common scams targeting seniors, protecting bank accounts against fraud and identity theft, protecting assets as you age against fraud from caregivers and estate planning issues including the importance of having a will.

Stephen Gay, a Consumer Protection Outreach – Program Specialist from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, will discuss the financial crimes targeting senior adults. An attorney from North Mississippi Rural Legal Services Elder Law Project will be discussing drafting advance planning documents to reduce the risk of abuse or exploitation.

Approximately one in 10 Americans age 60+ have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to Randy Leister, BancorpSouth market president.

“Some estimates range as high as 5 million elders are abused each year and one study estimated that only 1 in 24 cases are reported to authorities,” he said. “Unfortunately, most elder abuse is committed by trusted individuals, such as a family member.”

Wednesday’s program is designed to bring attention to these crimes and how to avoid being taken advantage of as an older adult.

Prior to the program, physicians from the Baptist Hospital North Mississippi Residency Program will provide blood pressure screenings 8-9 a.m.

Refreshments will be served.