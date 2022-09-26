Miami Man Arrested in Lafayette on Stolen Gun Charges

On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East.
The vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle and safely pulled the vehicle over.
Upon further investigation by deputies, a stolen firearm was located in the vehicle.
Yoshua Ahmed, 25, of Miami, Florida was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center for possession of a stolen firearm.
Investigators began an investigation and determined that Ahmed was previously convicted of a felony in Florida.
Ahmed was formally charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was issued a $15,000.00 bond, set by a Justice Court Judge and is currently being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center.
