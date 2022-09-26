Miami Man Arrested in Lafayette on Stolen Gun Charges

On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East.

The vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle and safely pulled the vehicle over.

Yoshua Ahmed

Upon further investigation by deputies, a stolen firearm was located in the vehicle.

Yoshua Ahmed, 25, of Miami, Florida was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center for possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators began an investigation and determined that Ahmed was previously convicted of a felony in Florida.

Ahmed was formally charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was issued a $15,000.00 bond, set by a Justice Court Judge and is currently being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center.

