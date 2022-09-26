Not Quite Fall-ish But Cooler Temps, Sunny Skies This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The weather report for Oxford this week is a short and simple one.

It will be gorgeous.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the week and as of today, there is no rain in the forecast through at least Saturday.

Today’s high should hit about 78 degrees with tonight’s low around 50 degrees.

Temps will drop slightly Tuesday – a high of 77 and a low of 51, and on Wednesday the high is expected to be 74 degrees with the low going down to 48 degrees.

The temperature is expected to slowly creep up heading toward the weekend by a degree or two each day until reaching a high of 80 degrees on Sunday.

Fans coming to watch the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Oxford Saturday should have a sunny day with a high of 79 degrees under sunny skies, according to the NWS.

Image via the Weather Channel

Nationally, all eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it makes its way through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models show the storm becoming a major hurricane by the time it reaches the United States. This is expected to be a serious hurricane threat for Florida and parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

See the full forecast here.