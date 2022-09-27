Legal Clinic Offering Free Legal Assistance to Those Who Qualify

The 18th Chancery District Pro Se Legal Clinic is offering free legal assistance to county residents who qualify.

The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on North Lamar Boulevard, just off the downtown Square in Oxford.

Those who financially qualify will receive free advice and/or limited assistance with the following types of uncontested matters:

Uncontested divorces

Emancipations

Legal name change

Simple wills

Guardianship of children

To qualify, complete an intake form online at https://mvlp.org/clinics (*select Family Law Form).

Residents must be a resident of Lafayette, Benton, Calhoun, Marshall or Tippah counties to attend the clinic.

Staff report