Tuesday, September 27, 2022
FeaturedNews & Views

Legal Clinic Offering Free Legal Assistance to Those Who Qualify

0
513

The 18th Chancery District Pro Se Legal Clinic is offering free legal assistance to county residents who qualify.

The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on North Lamar Boulevard, just off the downtown Square in Oxford.

Those who financially qualify will receive free advice and/or limited assistance with the following types of uncontested matters:

  • Uncontested divorces
  • Emancipations
  • Legal name change
  • Simple wills
  • Guardianship of children

To qualify, complete an intake form online at https://mvlp.org/clinics (*select Family Law Form).

Residents must be a resident of Lafayette, Benton, Calhoun, Marshall or Tippah counties to attend the clinic.

Staff report

Previous articleMonkeypox Vaccination Self-Scheduling Now Available Online
Next articleOxford Remains ‘A’ Rated District

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles