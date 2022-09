Joshua Crumpler

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing construction tools from job sites.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, officers took reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites.

After an investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37, of Oxford was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report