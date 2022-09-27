Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Water Valley Man Charged With Being in Possession of a Stolen Gun

A Water Valley man was arrested recently for allegedly possessing a stolen gun.

Christopher Hall

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 24, officers were doing foot patrols around the downtown Square area when they encountered a man, later identified as Christopher Hall, 23, of Water Valley that appeared to be concealing a weapon.

Officers approached Hall and located a firearm. After an investigation, it was discovered that the gun was registered as stolen out of Grenada.

Hall was taken into custody for possession of a stolen firearm. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

