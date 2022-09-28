James Meredith to Speak at Tonight’s Event Commemorating his Enrollment at UM 60 Years Ago

By Allen Boyer

Book Editor

The university will honor the courage and persistence of James Meredith at a signature event commemorating the 60th anniversary of his enrollment on Sept. 28 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Meredith is among the speakers at the two-hour event, which will be live-streamed. Photo by Logan Kirkland/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

On October 1, 1962, James Meredith entered the registrar’s office at the University of Mississippi and enrolled – the first black student to do so.

Sixty years later, tonight at 6:30 p.m., the Ford Center of the University will commemorate the anniversary of Meredith’s enrollment.

A free two-hour event, “The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy,” will honor James Meredith and the continuing effort of the University to foster and achieve racial integration.

James Meredith will take the stage and speak.

Additionally, the event will present a screening of a documentary film, “Who Is James Meredith?” The film is directed and narrated by Judy Meredith, James Meredith’s wife. Judy Meredith, a communications professor emeritus, is a former TV and radio reporter and news anchor.

Other scheduled speakers include University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce, U.S. Marshals Director Ronald L. Davis, retired UM Assistant Provost Donald Cole, and Oxford Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson. Ethel Young Scurlock, dean of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, will deliver the keynote address.

The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts is located at 351 University Avenue, just east of the bridge to the Grove and center of campus.

“The Mission Continues” begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees may reserve tickets by calling 662-915-7411 or contacting umbo@olemiss.edu. The event also will be live-streamed.