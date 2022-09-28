Lafayette County School District Retains ‘A’ Rating from MDE

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County School District once again received an “A” rating from the Mississippi Department of Education for the 2022 MS Statewide Accountability System.

The unofficial ratings were released Tuesday and will be expected to be approved by MDE on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top districts in the state,” said Superintendent Jay Foster. “We are certainly thankful for the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers. We also appreciate all of our support staff and everyone in the Commodore family who play a part in the success of our students.”

The school showed an increase in its graduation rate, an outstanding proficiency on the US History test, and an increase in its college and career readiness score.

Scores in math, reading, and science are solid after three years of classroom interruptions due to COVID-19.

LCSD expects to grow in these areas as students return to routine learning and schedules this year.

“We will continue to look for ways to improve as we strive to be rated among the top ten districts in the state,” Foster said.