UW of Oxford-Lafayette County Holds Campaign Kick-Off Luncheon

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter was the keynote speaker Wednesday at the annual United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County’s community luncheon. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County officially kicked off its 2022-2023 campaign Wednesday with a community luncheon catered by Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering at the Oxford Conference Center.

The featured speaker was University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County is a local nonprofit organization, founded in 1970, whose mission is to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources.

The local United Way granted $210,000 to several local organizations this year, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Oxford Community Marker, the North Mississippi Kidney Foundation, LeapFrog, CASA of Lafayette County, Doors of Hope, Interfaith Compassion Ministry and the Girls and Boy Scouts.

The United Way supports community coalitions, and serves as a resource to individuals as well as organizations, with a focus on improving health, advancing education, promoting financial stability, and meeting basic needs throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.

“A strong and growing community of individuals, businesses, organizations and public entities supports the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County as it continually advances its mission,” said Director Kurt Brummett. “Our local United Way appreciates our generous partners that sponsor our annual campaign kick-off luncheon as well as the many incredible donors, partners, volunteers, and advocates who make a meaningful difference in the lives of Lafayette County residents on a daily basis.”

Carter presented a video looking back over the last year of Ole Miss athletics and the accomplishments of the athletes and teams. He bragged about the student’s academic achievements as well, pointing out that the average GPA for all 375 student-athletes was 3.04, with 54 athletes achieving a 4.0 GPA.

“But for us, it isn’t just about them walking across the stage … and being handed a diploma,” he said. “We want them to have a diploma that means something to them. Where they can go back into a community, raise a family and build a career in something they enjoy … And if they move away, we want them to think of Oxford as their home and they can come back and bring their family and be proud of that.”

For more information about United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County, contact Brummett at kurt@unitedwayoxfordms.org or 662-236-4265.