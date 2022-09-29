Centerpoint Donates $50K to Doors of Hope Organization

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Centerpoint presented Doors of Hope with a $50,000 donation Wednesday. From left: Richard Cooper, Ginny Terry (Board President), Susan Bartlett, Mary Margaret Andrews (Exec. Director) and Jay Reber, CenterPoint Energy District Director. Photo provided

CenterPoint Energy Foundation donated $50,000 to the Doors of Hope organization in Oxford on Wednesday.

The local nonprofit was selected because of its significant field experience and proven track record with community rental/mortgage and utility assistance.

The purpose of Doors of Hope Transition Ministries includes, but is not limited to, guiding homeless families and at-risk homeless families in Lafayette County toward self-reliance and stability.

“We seek to improve the areas we serve by supporting programs that strengthen relationships, improve quality of life, and promote inclusion to help communities thrive,” said Jay Reber, District Director, CenterPoint Energy in Byram.

CenterPoint Energy serves more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. The company maintains a strong focus on the communities they serve and recognizes that success, as well as the success of its customers, neighbors and stakeholders, is connected to the vibrancy of communities, according to its website.