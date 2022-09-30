NAMI Walks Fundraiser Event to be Held on Rail Trails Sunday

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Oxford is holding its NAMI Walks You Way 2002 fundraiser Saturday.

The event raises money to help improve access to mental health services and continue to raise awareness and work to erase the stigma associated with it.

The walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the South Campus Rail Trails. Participants can park in the South Campus Recreation Center parking lot.

More than $10,000 has been raised locally as of Friday.

What NAMIWalks Your Way does

Promotes public awareness of mental health to reduce stigma

Raises funds for NAMI’s free, top-rated mental health programs

Builds community and lets people know we’re in this together

While mental health professionals have known that 1 in 3 adults reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, a recent study found that 52% of adults have been more open with others about their mental health since the pandemic began in 2020.

This event is a nationwide movement that brings together like-minded supporters who are determined to reach one goal — mental health for all.

As the awareness for mental health grows, so does the need in our local community.

There is still time to register and there is no fee to sign up.

For more information or to register to walk, visit NAMI Mississippi online. There will also be a registration table at the event.

Staff report