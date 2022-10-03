Another Lovely Weather Week Ahead for Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This week in Lafayette County will feel not quite like fall and not quite like summer, but it will be a nice one.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s today and Tuesday and slightly increase into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the high for Friday is 76 degrees.

Fall is predicted to win the battle with summer by the weekend – at least for a few days.

The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be just 69 degrees and Sunday shows a 72 degrees high.

The low temperatures will remain around 50 degrees during the week and drop down this weekend. Friday’s low is expected to be 47 degrees and Saturday’s low could hit a chilly 43 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast all week and humidity will be low. Elevated fire danger is expected this week due to low daytime humidity levels and dry fuels. Outdoors burning is discouraged this week.

As of Monday morning, there are no fire watches or red flag warnings issued for Lafayette County; however, forecasters warn that could change.