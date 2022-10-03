First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November

By Alyssa Schnugg

For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned.

Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November.

Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s Outstanding Teen competitions.

The winner of the Miss Oxford title will go on to compete in the Miss Mississippi competition which is the preliminary event to the Miss America competition.

The Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s Outstanding Teen event will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the auditorium in Oxford Middle School.

Haggard, the marketing and leasing director at The Domain, started a Mr. and Mrs. Domain scholarship competition two years ago for The Domain residents.

“It was just something fun to do,” he said. “I decided to grow that program this year and I called (the state organization) about making that event a preliminary to Miss Mississippi. After, they reached out to me and asked me if I’d be interested in bringing the Miss Oxford competition back. So I’m just taking the ball and rolling with it.”

The candidates will be judged in several categories, including Red Carpet (formerly known as evening gown), Interviews, talent, Q&A and social impact pitch.

Haggard said he’s tried researching when the last Miss Oxford preliminary competition occurred.

“My state-level director has been a part of the Mississippi corporation now for more than 20 years and she said there hasn’t been one during her tenure,” Haggard said.

The University of Mississippi’s Miss Universe competition is a preliminary for Miss Mississippi. Potentially, Miss Oxford and Miss University could be competing against each other for the Miss Mississippi crown.

The winner of the Oxford event will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship, donated by The Tea Trailer.

To be eligible for the Miss Oxford competition, candidates must be Mississippi residents and 19-25 years old, unmarried and with no children.

The Outstanding Teen candidates must be 13-18 years old.

Registration is $75 for either competition.

For more information or to register for either competition, visit https://denverjhaggard.wixsite.com/miss-oxford or the Miss Oxford social media sites on Facebook and Instagram @missoxfordms or email Haggard at denverjhaggard@gmail.com.