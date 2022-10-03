Monday, October 3, 2022
Three Arrested After Police Nab Them Post Armed Robbery

From left, Tycarious Collins, Trinity Brooks and Deandre Kidd

Three men face an armed robbery charge after allegedly robbing people at an Oxford apartment complex.

On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place

at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road.

Within two minutes of the call being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and located several males running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle before the vehicle left the apartment complex, and an investigation ensued after the vehicle was stopped.

All of the stolen property was found in the vehicle.

Officers took Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville, Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford, and Tycarious Collins, 20 of Oxford, into custody and charged each with armed robbery.

Brooks, Kidd, and Collins were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and each issued a $30,000 bond.

Staff report

