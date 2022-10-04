Chicago Woman Charged With Grand Theft by Oxford Police

A Chicago woman was arrested in Oxford recently for allegedly stealing items from a residence.

Tammy Lynn Davis

On June 1st, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report.

A female was discovered to be at the residence during the time the items were stolen and was gone by the time the owner returned home.

After investigation, Tammy Lynn Davis, 47, of Chicago, was taken into custody and charged with Grand Larceny.

Davis was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond appearance and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report