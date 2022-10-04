Edward Jones Presents Free Medicare Seminar Today

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Financial Advisor Mark Sudduth with the Edward Jones Office in Oxford is presenting a free Medicare Seminar today to help Medicare recipients during the Open Enrollment period.

Mark Sudduth with Edward Jones

The free seminar is being held today at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Both seminars will take place at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association building off Highway 30.

Edward Jones is offering this free seminar as an outreach to the community to help those who are facing challenges in choosing the best options during Open Enrollment which is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

This is the timeframe in which participants are allowed to make changes to their current Medicare plan which will go into effect on Jan.1, 2023.

This seminar is open and encouraged to those who are enrolled in Medicare, family members who are caring for aging loved ones, healthcare professionals, and others who are interested in learning more about recent changes to assist others with their Medicare options.

Buzz Stone, founding partner of ClearMedicare Inc. will present “Navigating Your Medicare Options,” and Sudduth will present, “Health Care and Your Retirement.”