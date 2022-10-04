League of Women Voters Presents County Judge Candidates Forums￼

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi will host upcoming online forums where the candidates running for Lafayette County’s first County Court Judge will present their qualifications and answer questions.

There are eight people running for the new judge seat — Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum.

There will be four forums with two candidates speaking at each.

The forums will be held on Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 20.

The formation of the County Judge was approved after the 2020 U.S. Census sowed

The series schedule is:

Oct. 11: Carnelia Fondren and Preston Ray Garrett

Oct. 12: Steven Patrick Jubera and James B. Justice

Oct. 18: Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine B. Tatum

Oct. 20: Joshua Aaron Turner and Thomas Alan Waller

Join Zoom meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89473035761

Zoom is being used to reach voters in the County who may not be able to attend a live program in Oxford.

All eight candidates have accepted the invitation to appear.

​Moderators will be Joanne Irene Gabrynowicz and Don Mason.

Each session schedule is:

6:00- 6:10 Moderators make brief Introductions

6:10 – 6:20 Candidate 1 opening statement

6:20 – 6:30 Candidate 2 opening statement

6:30 – 6:40 Moderator 1 asks questions

6:40 – 6:50 Moderator 2 asks questions

6:50 -7:15 Audience asks questions /makes comments via Zoom chat

7:15 – 7:20 Candidate 1 closing statement

7: 20 – 7:25 Candidate 2 closing statement

7: 25 – 7:30 Moderators thank speakers and the audience

7:30 Adjourn

​

A timekeeper will be used to make sure each candidate has equal time to respond to questions.

This is an opportunity for Lafayette County residents to learn about the new County Court and the candidates,” said Joanne Gabrynowizc, Program Committee chair. “The Court will touch the lives of many county residents.”

The county was approved for a County Court after the 2020 Census showed the county’s population was more than 50,000.

According to the State Mississippi Judiciary’s website, County Courts have exclusive jurisdiction over eminent domain proceedings and juvenile matters, among other things.

The League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting political responsibility through informed and active participation in government.

The League does not support or oppose any political party or candidate.