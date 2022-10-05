‘Another Side of Tennessee Williams’ Shows William’s Lighter Side

Theatre Oxford will kick off the 2022-2023 season with an evening of four short plays celebrating one of Mississippi’s own, Tennessee Williams.

Williams is considered one of the foremost playwrights of 20th-century American drama, having written such classics as “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.

But he had a lighter side, which you will see with the four short plays being presented by Theatre Oxford with it’s upcoming “Another Side of Tennessee Williams.”

The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at The Powerhouse.

The production is dedicated to the late Colby Kullman.

A Professor of English at the University of Mississippi for nearly 30 years, Kullman was a nationally recognized scholar of dramatic literature. One of his most popular classes explored the works of Tennessee Williams. He was a steadfast supporter of the arts in Oxford.

A special reception in his honor will be held after Friday evening’s performance.

Tickets are $15 for Theatre Oxford members, $12 for students, children and seniors, and $20 for non-members.

Tickets can be purchased at The Powerhouse or online.