Oxford Considers Ban on LED Rope Lights Around Stores

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering an ordinance amendment that would disallow commercial businesses from using rope lighting around their buildings.

The Board heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance change on Tuesday during their regular meeting.

Rope lighting, also known as fiber-optic cable lighting, is made up of tiny lights, available in either incandescent or LED bulbs, spaced about an inch apart and surrounded by clear, flexible PVC tubing.

The proposed ordinance amendment would ban the use of rope lighting for commercial structures along the exterior of a structure, exterior or interior of a storefront, along the perimeter of any window or within 3 feet of the interior of any window.

All rope lighting, regardless of its time of installation, shall be deemed a violation of the city’s Land Development Code and be removed, if the Board approves the suggested ordinance change.

The aldermen are also considering another proposed change to the Land Development Code that would ban the use of corrugated plastic as a material for business signs. Signs would have to be constructed of metal, wood, glass, brick, ceramics, concrete or other materials approved by the Planning Department.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed changes during the Board’s regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 at City Hall.