Trash Collection Bills to Increase by $1 for Homes, 15% for Commercial Dumpsters

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford residents living in single-family homes will soon see a $1 increase on their trash collection bill.

Environmental Services Superintendent Amberlyn Liles told the Oxford Board of Aldermen that due to expected increases in tipping and dumping fees at the Three Rivers Landfill, it will be necessary to increase fees for trash collection.

“Just like our groceries and fuel, the garbage bill is going up,” she said Tuesday at the Board’s regular meeting.

The Board approved a $1 a month raise for regular residential pickup that will increase the monthly fee from $21 a month to $22 a month.

Trash is picked up twice a week in Oxford, which amounts to a $.12 raise per pickup.

Commercial dumpster collection will increase by approximately 15%. Commercial rates are established by the size of the Dumpster and frequency of collection.

Tuesday was the second reading and public hearing for the proposed increase. There was no public comment and Liles said she has not received any complaints or objections from the public, the Board elected to vote on the increase before a third reading.

The increase will go into effect in 30 days.

The Aldermen also approved another ordinance change that allows the Environmental Services to deny collection at residences that have excessive amounts of rubbish and trash on a regular basis.

The new amendment reads, “Trash collection shall not be provided by the city for the following types of material which must be disposed of by and at the expense of the person responsible for its production: Garbage, refuse, trash or like materials in excess of that produced through typical residential uses onsite including periodic home renovation activities conducted onsite by the occupant/owner. Any garbage, refuse, trash or like materials originating offsite are considered in excess of typical residential use onsite.”

“This prevents anyone from abusing the services we currently offer, basically piling up sofas weekly on the curb,” Liles said.