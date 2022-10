Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Photo via Google

Huddle House is hosting its Autumn Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to grow its team in Oxford.

WHO: Huddle House

WHAT: Autumn Hiring Event

WHEN: Tuesday, October 11, from 10 am to 4 pm

WHERE: 1925 W. Jackson Ave., Oxford, MS 38655

Huddle House is hiring for all positions. Those attending the event should bring a copy of their CV (or resume).

Huddle House has been a leading family restaurant since 1964.

In Oxford, Huddle House is located on West Jackson Avenue.

Staff report