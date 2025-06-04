Tico’s Steak House Oxford: A family legacy of southern hospitality

In a historic building that once housed both a telephone company and author John Grisham’s law office, Tico’s Steakhouse has opened its newest location in Oxford, bringing with it a legacy of excellence that spans more than three decades.

Since 1989, when Tico Hoffman first opened his namesake restaurant, the establishment has been enchanting patrons from Mississippi and beyond with its commitment to exceptional steaks and refined dining.

Located at 1001 East Jackson Avenue, Tico’s Oxford location maintains the sophisticated ambiance that made its Ridgeland predecessor a Mississippi institution.

The restaurant’s interior strikes a perfect balance between classic steakhouse aesthetics and contemporary elegance, with warm lighting that creates an intimate dining atmosphere.

The menu’s centerpiece is, naturally, the steaks. Each cut is carefully selected and aged to perfection, following the exacting standards that have made Tico’s a destination for meat enthusiasts.

Tico, a former amateur golf champion, built his restaurant on a foundation of prime steaks, warm hospitality, and a family atmosphere.

Today, his son Jack Hoffman helps carry the torch, ensuring the Oxford location delivers the same quality and charm that made the original a legend

Recent diners consistently praise the steaks as “cooked perfectly,” with the prime cuts rivaling those found at national high-end steakhouse chains.

Signature starters include Jack’s Fried Crab Claws, a nod to the next generation.Along with shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, and classic sides like au gratin potatoes and grilled asparagus.

The restaurant’s wine list deserves special mention, featuring carefully curated selections that complement the menu’s robust flavors.

The bar program includes creative cocktails, including their signature Old Faulkner, a nod to Oxford’s literary heritage.

While the cocktail service is still finding its rhythm in these early days, the drinks themselves show promise and creativity.

Beyond the steaks, Tico’s offers a selection of seafood options, though these can be hit-or-miss.

The grouper has received mixed reviews, suggesting that beef remains the kitchen’s strong suit. The sides, however, consistently earn praise, with classic steakhouse accompaniments executed with precision.

Service at Tico’s aims for the high standards expected of a premium steakhouse.

The staff demonstrates good knowledge of the menu, though like many new establishments, there are occasional timing issues being worked out.

These growing pains are typical for a new location and should smooth out as the restaurant settles into its rhythm.

Price points align with what one expects from a high-end steakhouse, with premium cuts commanding premium prices.

The value proposition lies in the quality of the meat and the overall dining experience, which includes the historic setting and sophisticated atmosphere.

The restaurant’s heritage as a 30-year success story in Ridgeland suggests that this Oxford location will likely become a staple for special occasions, business dinners, and anyone seeking a superior steakhouse experience.

Its position in Oxford’s dining landscape fills a niche for upscale steakhouse dining that the city has long needed.

Tico’s has made a smart move in preserving the historical character of its Oxford location while introducing modern touches that elevate the dining experience.

The marriage of historic architecture with contemporary culinary expertise creates an atmosphere that feels both established and fresh.

For the best experience, reservations are recommended, particularly during home football weekends and university events.

The restaurant’s location makes it convenient for both locals and visitors, with adequate parking nearby.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply craving an exceptional steak, Tico’s Steakhouse offers a dining experience that honors its established reputation while embracing its new home in Oxford.

While some aspects are still being refined, the foundation of excellent steaks and sophisticated dining atmosphere suggests that Tico’s will become a treasured addition to Oxford’s culinary landscape.