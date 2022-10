An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home.

Bernard Mathis

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress.

Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off.

Officers quickly contained the area and found Bernard Mathis, 50, of Oxford and took him into custody without further incident.

Mathis was charged with burglary and given a $10,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

Staff report