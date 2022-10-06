Thursday, October 6, 2022
Plans for New Basketball Court on S. 18th St. Ext. Moving Forward

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city of Oxford is moving forward with building a basketball court on South 18th Extended.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved allowing city staff to advertise for bids for the new court.

The advertisement would occur on Oct. 9 and Oct. 19 and bids would be opened on Nov. 9.

“Then we’ll come back before (the Board of Aldermen) with a certified bid tab,” said Special Project Director Mark Levy at the Board’s regular meeting.

The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public.

