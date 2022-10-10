Lafayette County Could See Some Much-Needed Rain on Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

With any luck, Lafayette County may get some rain later this week.

In the meantime, temperatures will inch up a bit higher than they were over the weekend for the next couple of days.

Today is expected to hit a high of 80 degrees with a low tonight of 52 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see highs around 81-83 degrees with lows around 56-58 degrees.

As of today, the National Weather Service is forecasting a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday afternoon. As the cold front heads into the area, winds will pick up on Wednesday afternoon to 5 to 10 mph.

On Wednesday night, there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. as the cold front rolls in, bringing temperatures back down to more fall-like weather for the rest of the week.

According to the NWS, today marks 29 days since the Memphis International Airport – MEM recorded any measurable precipitation.

The highs are expected to be around 75-79 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Winds will be about 5 to 10 mph Thursday morning before becoming calm in the evening. The low temperatures for both days will be around 45-48 degrees.

Saturday warms up a bit to a high of 78 degrees and a low of 55 degrees.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain on Sunday, according to the NWS.

While there is a chance of rain Wednesday, the low humidity and dry fuels – grass, brush and trees – continues to cause an elevated fire danger across north Mississippi today through Wednesday.

Outdoor burning is discouraged.

