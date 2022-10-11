OHS Band Marches to Victory

The Oxford High School Marching Band. Photo provided

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings.

After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.

After earning a superior rating at the festival, the band now qualifies for the State Marching Championships, which they will compete in on Oct. 22.

“I am incredibly proud of how hard the students have worked to get to where we are today and looking forward to seeing where we can take this year’s show,” states OHS Band Director, Aaron Bailey.

The band will march in the Oxford Homecoming parade on Wednesday at 7 p.m., then perform again for the Homecoming game on Friday at Bobby Holcomb Field, where the OHS football team will kick off against Clinton at 7:30 p.m.

Staff report