Greenville Community Mourns, Honors Fallen Det. Myiesha Stewart

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night in Greenville. Photo via Facebook.

The Greenville community is mourning the death of one of its own today after Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1.

Other law enforcement officers were injured, as well as the suspect who was treated at a local hospital and is in the custody of law enforcement.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting.

On Wednesday, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons held a press conference in front of City Hall.

“It is definitely a sad day for Greenville. It’s a sad day for the Mississippi Delta. It’s a sad day for the state of Mississippi,” Simmons said. “(Stewart) exhibited heart and courage. She put fear aside to help someone else and in her final act, she leaves a legacy of duty, honor, strength, courage and service.”

Gov. Tate Reeves asked for prayers for Stewart’s family, friends and the Greenville Police Department in a social media post.

“Her bravery and selfless service to her community will be remembered,” he wrote about Stewart. “ We are safer because of the tireless commitment of her and police officers around the state to keeping our families safe.”

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.